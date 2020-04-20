Health

606 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 11,184 cases and 584 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 606 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 31 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 11,184 cases.

The death toll has risen to 584.

Meanwhile, 5,515 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 49.3 per cent of cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Monday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in cases, behind Sunday, which saw 568 new cases.

The province has done 164,840 tests so far for the virus. This is up 8,743 tests from the previous day.

Monday’s report marks a 5.7 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

The Ontario government is set to reveal projection numbers on Monday based on updated modelling data. The last modelling numbers were shown to the public on April 3.

Ontario has 802 patients (down by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 247 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Sunday) and 193 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

