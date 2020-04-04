630-people-have-died-due-to-coronavirus-in-new-york-state’s-bleakest-24-hours

Coronavirus-related illnesses killed 630 people in the last day in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, in the grimmest 24 hours yet for the U.S. state hit hardest by the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has now killed 3,565 people in the state and the situation is particularly worrying on Long Island, east of New York City, where the number of cases “is like a fire spreading,” Cuomo told a news conference.

Health experts calculate that New York, home both to bustling Manhattan and hilly farm country stretching to the Canadian border, might be around a week away from the worst point in the health crisis which has killed about 60,000 people worldwide.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’re not yet at the apex, we’re getting closer … Our reading of the projections is we’re somewhere in the seven-day range,” Cuomo said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s only been 30 days since our first case,” he said. “It feels like an entire lifetime.”

0:53Coronavirus outbreak: Images allegedly show protective gear being improperly disposed of outside New York hospital

Coronavirus outbreak: Images allegedly show protective gear being improperly disposed of outside New York hospital

The United States has the world’s highest number of known cases of COVID-19, the flu-like respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. More than 300,000 people have tested positive in the United States and over 8,100 have died,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS