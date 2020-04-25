$63,000 raised so far for Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Through the COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund, the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation reports that $63,000 has been donated or pledged as of Friday, April 24.

Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Niki Hedges, says they are extremely excited that their partners have come forward to help further the efforts to support the COVID-19 Greatest Needs appeal for the Fort St. John Hospital & Peace Villa Residential Care facility.

According to Hedges, the funds raised will help the Hospital to better respond to the critical healthcare needs and capacity at any given time.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Foundation is anticipating some further donations that have been also been pledged by some corporations to help with the current needs and hope other partners will want to help out with this important appeal.

If you would like to make a donation, or for more information, you can call the Hospital Foundation at 250-793-0998 or email fsjhf@northernheath.ca.