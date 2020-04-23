Health

634 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,879 with 713 deaths

By Global News
Health

Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 634 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 54 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,879 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 713.

Meanwhile, 6,680 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 51.9 per cent of cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province has done 194,745 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,214 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Thursday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in positive cases. Tuesday saw 622 new cases.

Ontario has 887 patients (up by nine) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 233 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 10) and 185 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by seven).

On Monday, Ontario health officials said it appears cases within the community have peaked, while cases in long-term care and other congregate settings have been growing.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care,

