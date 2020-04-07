7-deaths-reported-in-ottawa’s-deadliest-day-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic-so-far

Seven more people have died in connection to the novel coronavirus in Ottawa in the deadliest day of the pandemic so far in the city.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported that seven people died in relation to the virus between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the pandemic’s death toll up to 21 in the capital.

OPH also reported 50 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the city. Ottawa’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 728 as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The local public health unit says the spike in newly confirmed cases might be connected to a recent provincial expansion in people eligible to get tested for the virus.

Ontario expanded the categories for testing this week to include asymptomatic residents and staff at long-term care facilities, first responders, caregivers, people with frequent health-care contact and those living in rural and remote communities.

The jump in deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Ottawa comes amid similar spikes nationally,

