Health

7 women test positive for COVID-19 at Kitchener, Ont., prison

Avatar
By Global News
7-women-test-positive-for-covid-19-at-kitchener,-ont.,-prison

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Site C saw increase in employment during February prior to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

British Columbia Lottery Corporation extends timeline to claim prizes

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is extending the timeline to claim prizes by an additional...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Coastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Coastal Gaslink donated $100,000 to the United Way of Northern BC's (UWNBC) COVID-19 Relief...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There are now seven inmates at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont., who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Services Canada’s website.

The agency’s website says that a total of 34 prisoners have been tested with 24 coming back negative and another four pending.

Over the weekend, the union representing guards said a corrections officer and at least four inmates at the prison had tested positive.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:29Coronavirus outbreak: Should you wear a face mask when leaving your home?

Coronavirus outbreak: Should you wear a face mask when leaving your home?

The union told The Canadian Press that there was a lockdown in the unit with the infected prisoners.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Correctional staff say they are working to restrict inmate movement to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Correctional Services Canada for more information.

Advertisement

Last week, a spokesperson for the agency told Global News that it had instilled enhanced cleaning and disinfected all high-touch surfaces while also installing prevention measures,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus masks: Do you actually need to wear one?
Next article35 COVID-19 cases on First Nations: Indigenous Services Canada

More Articles Like This

35 COVID-19 cases on First Nations: Indigenous Services Canada

Health Global News - 0
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) says it’s aware of 35 positive tests of COVID-19 in First Nations communities as of April 6. Broken down, there are...
Read more

Coronavirus masks: Do you actually need to wear one?

Health Global News - 0
As scientists and public health officials learn more about the novel coronavirus, new advice is emerging about the question on everyone’s minds: should you...
Read more

New York sees biggest 1-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Associated Press Posted April 7, 2020 3:20 pm 2:54Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. allocating 600,000 N95 masks, deploying 3,000 military personnel to New York WATCH: U.S. allocating...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto recalls $200K worth of ‘poor quality’ masks distributed to long-term care homes

Health Global News - 0
City of Toronto staff say approximately $200,000 worth of surgical face masks distributed to the City’s long-term care homes in response to the coronavirus...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv