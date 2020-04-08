8-new-covid-19-cases,-1-death,-17-recoveries-in-london-middlesex;-total-now-170

Health officials in London and Middlesex reported eight more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus Thursday, while one person has died, and 17 others have recovered.

It brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area to 170, the number of deaths to eight, and the number of recovered cases to 48.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), two of the new cases involve local long-term care or retirement homes. It’s unclear whether the infections involved residents or staff.

Other details about the new cases and the deceased patient were not immediately available.

Of the area’s total confirmed cases, 20 involve long-term care or retirement homes, according to MLHU.

As of Wednesday, eight COVID-19 outbreaks had been declared at long-term care and retirement homes in London and Middlesex, the most recent on Monday in Strathroy, Ont., at Sprucedale Care Centre.

They’re among nearly 70 outbreaks that have been declared across the province at long-term care and retirement homes.

Local outbreaks have also been declared at Earls Court Village,

