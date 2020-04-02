‘a-life-altering-experience’:-brantford,-ont.-man-recovering-from-covid-19

Keith Schmidt says he never thought in a million years he would be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Brantford, Ont., man is now recovering after being infected with the novel coronavirus and spending over a week struggling to breathe while isolated at Brantford General Hospital.

“I’m on the mend, that’s the main part,” he said on Thursday, just two days after being set home. “I still have a bit of a cough and I’m fairly weak, but the upside is that I’m past the bad part and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Schmidt, who is now self-isolating, is urging everyone to take the pandemic seriously after what he calls a “life-altering experience.”

His ordeal started on March 15 with a lack of appetite and a slight cough during his Sunday breakfast out.

Not thinking much of it, he went to work on a personal project that day at an industrial truck manufacturing shop he manages. As the day went on, Schmidt began to sweat profusely, feeling weak and dizzy while having trouble performing basic tasks.

Schmidt went home to rest, but his condition worsened and he was unable to go to work the next day.

“I got tested that evening and from there it was just a horrible downward spiral where it got harder and harder to breathe,” he said.

