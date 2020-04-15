Health

A look at when and how Canada could reopen after COVID-19 closures

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Canadians across the country have been holed up inside their homes for weeks, unable to go to work or school, as the country works to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, as time wears on, many are wondering how and when things will return back to normal.

When will Canada be ready to lift restrictions and what will that look like? Here’s what experts say.

2:54Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says government looking to boost wages for essential workers earning under $2,500 a month

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says government looking to boost wages for essential workers earning under $2,500 a month

When will restrictions be lifted?

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it will be “weeks” before Canada can “seriously consider loosening the restrictions.”

Trudeau said it would be “terrible” if restrictions were released too early, because it could allow another big wave of COVID-19 to hit Canada.

He said while people are becoming impatient “across the country” we must “continue to hold on to what we’re doing now” to make sure the sacrifices are worth it.

