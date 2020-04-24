Additional COVID-19 guidelines for silviculture operators, employees

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has released an order for industrial camps and guidelines to protect people working in the silviculture sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Province, this order is to help contractors, tree planting operators and their employees reduce the risks of COVID-19.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, says all tree planting employers are required to implement an infection prevention control plan for work camp locations, including field camps and hotel/motel accommodations, and must submit these plans to the ministry.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Donaldson also says all forestry camps, accommodations and worksites will be inspected by provincial prevention and control officers to ensure all required health and safety measures are in place.

More information on guidelines can be found on the Province’s website.