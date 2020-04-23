Canadian PressEnergy News

ADM idles large Iowa, Nebraska corn-based ethanol plants

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
adm-idles-large-iowa,-nebraska-corn-based-ethanol-plants

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province still performing emergency surgeries, scheduled procedures to resume soon

VICTORIA, B.C. - During the Provincial coronavirus update, on Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix provided information regarding current and...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

First, look at the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will get a look at the design...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to introduce new order of rules to deal with outbreaks amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 42, and 29...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ethanol producer ADM said Thursday it is idling production at its corn ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska, furloughing 90 employees in each facility for at least four months.

The plants, each capable of annually producing about 300 million gallons of the typically corn-based fuel additive, are among the largest of their type in the nation. Nearly all gasoline sold in the U.S. contains ethanol.

“These are very difficult decisions in a very challenging time, and unfortunately, the current market conditions and the low consumer demand for gasoline at this time have greatly impacted the entire ethanol industry,” said Chris Cuddy, president of carbohydrate solutions for the company.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company said it is managing ethanol production throughout its U.S. corn processing network to focus on cash flows and to divert corn grind to other products that are in higher demand, such as alcohol for hand sanitizer.

Industry trade group Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said this is the third week that ethanol production hit a record-breaking low as stockpiles hit a new high due to less consumer demand for fuel.

“The evaporation of fuel demand due to COVID-19 has been a knock-out blow to biofuel plants across the heartland, who were already fighting an uphill battle against trade barriers, regulatory threats, and a flood of foreign oil,” Skor said in a statement.

About 60 of the nation’s 204 ethanol plants nationwide have closed since early March.

The U.S Energy Information Administration reports that in the past two months as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the globe, ethanol production has fallen by nearly half.

The Associated Press

Previous articleCoronavirus: Estée Lauder employee in Markham, Ont., dies of COVID-19
Next articleProvince still performing emergency surgeries, scheduled procedures to resume soon

More Articles Like This

Alberta investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at two major beef processing plants

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta has launched workplace safety investigations into two beef processing plants afflicted with COVID-19 outbreaks. Shawn McLeod, deputy minister of Alberta Labour, said there are...
Read more

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Trucking, logistics and oilfield services firm Mullen Group Ltd. says it has temporarily laid off about 1,000 people because of the impact of...
Read more

Sierra Club loses legal fight against environmental exemptions for frack dams

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — An environmental group has lost its legal challenge of regulatory exemptions given to a pair of dams in northern British Columbia. "It's bitterly disappointing...
Read more

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Calgary-based energy companies are continuing to reduce production, cut spending and trim costs as volatile oil prices remain stubbornly below profitable levels. Enerplus Corp. announced Wednesday...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv