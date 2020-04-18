Health

After refusal, world leader Dr. Liu allowed to help in Quebec’s long-term care facilities

Avatar
By Global News
after-refusal,-world-leader-dr.-liu-allowed-to-help-in-quebec’s-long-term-care-facilities

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

ConocoPhillips to cut oil production in Alberta, cites weak prices, COVID-19

CALGARY — ConocoPhillips says it plans to cut production at its Surmont oilsands operation in northern Alberta due to low oil...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta ramps up testing at care centres, which have seen 32 of 50 COVID deaths

EDMONTON — Alberta is ramping up testing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities, where 32...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

43 new coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, provincial total now to 1,618

VICTORIA, B.C. - 43 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

After being told that the health network did not need her, former president of Doctors Without Borders Dr. Joanne Liu, who is on the list of the 100 most influential figures in the world according to Time magazine, will ultimately be able to help provide care in CHSLDs, Health Minister Danielle McCann unveiled Friday evening.

McCann took to Twitter to let Dr. Liu know that her help was welcome.

“Thank you to Dr. Liu and Paul Larocque TVA for bringing this to my attention.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We need everyone’s contribution to take care of our seniors in #CHSLD.”


Tweet This

“My office will ensure that Dr. Liu is called quickly to help to this collective effort!”

READ MORE: Former head of Doctors Without Borders joins front lines in coronavirus fight

Merci à Dre Liu et @PaulLarocqueTVA d’avoir porté cela à mon attention. Nous avons besoin de la contribution de tous pour prendre soin de nos aînés en #CHSLD. Mon cabinet va s’assurer que Dre Liu soit appelée rapidement afin de contribuer à cet effort collectif!

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNew Brunswick reports single additional case of coronavirus

More Articles Like This

New Brunswick reports single additional case of coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick says it has recorded its first new COVID-19 case in three days. The province announced on Saturday that they have detected a single...
Read more

Ontario coronavirus cases surpass 10K as 485 new cases reported

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 18, 2020 10:39 am Updated April 18, 2020 11:16 am 2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Unknown when Ontario schools to reopen, Premier Ford says safety remains priority WATCH:...
Read more

Trudeau to give update on Canada’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 18, 2020 10:27 am 1:37Alberta energy companies get ‘lifeline’ from feds WATCH ABOVE: Alberta energy companies get ‘lifeline’ from feds Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is...
Read more

Our mental health won’t be the same after coronavirus pandemic, experts say

Health Global News - 0
While countries around the world continue to mobilize to contain the spread of the coronavirus, mental health experts say we can’t lose sight of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv