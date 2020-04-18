after-refusal,-world-leader-dr.-liu-allowed-to-help-in-quebec’s-long-term-care-facilities

After being told that the health network did not need her, former president of Doctors Without Borders Dr. Joanne Liu, who is on the list of the 100 most influential figures in the world according to Time magazine, will ultimately be able to help provide care in CHSLDs, Health Minister Danielle McCann unveiled Friday evening.

McCann took to Twitter to let Dr. Liu know that her help was welcome.

“Thank you to Dr. Liu and Paul Larocque TVA for bringing this to my attention.

“We need everyone’s contribution to take care of our seniors in #CHSLD.”



“My office will ensure that Dr. Liu is called quickly to help to this collective effort!”

Merci à Dre Liu et @PaulLarocqueTVA d’avoir porté cela à mon attention. Nous avons besoin de la contribution de tous pour prendre soin de nos aînés en #CHSLD. Mon cabinet va s’assurer que Dre Liu soit appelée rapidement afin de contribuer à cet effort collectif!

