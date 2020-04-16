Health

Agriculture group seeking more support for farmers amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2020 2:01 pm

Updated April 16, 2020 2:04 pm

2:17How to increase your food security during the COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH ABOVE: How to increase your food security during the COVID-19 pandemic

OTTAWA — The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says Ottawa should make the industry a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, second to the health of Canadians, to ensure the country’s food supply.

President Mary Robinson says the industry is at a tipping point, with farmers being hit by higher costs and a shortage of temporary foreign workers.

Robinson says the federal government needs to establish an emergency fund so producers can overcome mounting costs.

She warns that consumers could see a decrease in the amount and variety of food in grocery stores, as well as higher prices, if action isn’t taken.

