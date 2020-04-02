News

Air Canada has suspended operations at Fort St. John Airport

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -Air Canada has suspended operations at the Fort St. John Airport with no scheduled flights for April.

Shea De La Mare, the Managing Director of the North Peace Regional Airport, shared that no timelines have been established for the reintroduction of service.

Air Canada published a release on March 30th, 2020, saying that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 upon its business, the airline will reduce the capacity for the Second Quarter of 2020 by 85-90 percent. When compared to last year’s Q2 and will place 15,200 members of its unionized workforce on Off Duty Status and leave about 1,300 managers.

The workplace reductions will be effective on or about April 3rd, 2020, and are to be temporary.

Flights continue to be on schedule at the Fort St. John Airport with both the Airline Carriers WestJet and Central Mountain Air.

To view the full report, CLICK HERE

