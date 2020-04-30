HealthNewsRegional

Alberta looking to introduce gradual relaunch plan following COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
worldwide-cases-of-covid-19-exceed-3-million

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta looking to introduce gradual relaunch plan following COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 46 in Northern Health Region as of Thursday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer urges Government to deliver promised support to Energy Sector

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local MP, Bob Zimmer, is urging the Federal Government to deliver promised support to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases is up 190 which now the count to 5,355.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus now sits at 89, which is two more than reported on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Province reports that 2,161 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

A total of 136,511 people have been tested for the virus.

Out of those confirmed with COVID-19, males make up 52 percent of those with the virus.

According to Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney, Alberta’s gradual relaunch plan will begin next week with the resumption of some non-urgent surgeries and office re-openings for dentists, physiotherapists, speech and respiratory therapists, social workers and dietitians.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Previous articleN.B. political consensus fractures over temporary foreign workers amid push to recall legislature

More Articles Like This

N.B. political consensus fractures over temporary foreign workers amid push to recall legislature

Health Global News - 0
Disagreements over the decision to ban temporary foreign workers from New Brunswick are exposing cracks in the political consensus that has ruled the province’s...
Read more

Coronavirus: $50M class-action lawsuit application filed against long-term care home operator

Health Global News - 0
A Toronto-based law firm has filed an application for a $50-million class-action lawsuit on behalf of two families against Revera Inc. over the company’s...
Read more

Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 46 in Northern Health Region as of Thursday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 46 and 25 new cases...
Read more

Zimmer urges Government to deliver promised support to Energy Sector

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local MP, Bob Zimmer, is urging the Federal Government to deliver promised support to the energy sector during the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv