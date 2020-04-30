Alberta looking to introduce gradual relaunch plan following COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases is up 190 which now the count to 5,355.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus now sits at 89, which is two more than reported on Wednesday.

The Province reports that 2,161 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

A total of 136,511 people have been tested for the virus.

Out of those confirmed with COVID-19, males make up 52 percent of those with the virus.

According to Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney, Alberta’s gradual relaunch plan will begin next week with the resumption of some non-urgent surgeries and office re-openings for dentists, physiotherapists, speech and respiratory therapists, social workers and dietitians.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.