Alberta Major Crimes looking for suspect after incidents Grande Prairie and Whitecourt

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The RCMP have released this photo of Telford Randall Howe

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after a suspicious death over the weekend.

On April 25, 2020, at approximately 12 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to the area of 106 Avenue and 102 Street to assist EMS with an injured male who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

Police are looking for a person of interest in relation to this incident. Telford Randall Howe, also known as Gremlin or G, is also wanted concerning an incident in Whitecourt on April 16, 2020. Howe is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking anyone who knows Telford Howe’s whereabouts, or has information about this incident, to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-831-2340 or your local police. 

Howe was charged after an incident at a hotel on Highway 43 in Whitecourt on April 16, 2020. A 46-year-old female and a 39-year-old male from Medicine Hat, Alta., were taken to hospital separately with non-life threatening injuries.

Howe has been charged with Aggravated assault, Assault with a weapon, Commit an indictable offence while disguised and Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

The autopsy of the 32-year-old male victim from Grande Prairie is scheduled for later this week at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

  • The RCMP have released this photo of Telford Randall Howe
