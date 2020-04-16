HealthNewsRegional

Alberta reports 126 new coronavirus cases, provincial total 1,996 as of Wednesday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
ontario-reports-43-new-coronavirus-deaths,-total-rises-to-334-deaths-and-7,953-cases

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reports 126 new coronavirus cases, provincial total 1,996 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Almost 2,000 total Alberta COVID-19 cases, including outbreak at oilsands camp

EDMONTON — Alberta has reached almost 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and is now dealing with an outbreak at an...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Tender awarded for first phase of 100 street improvements

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The tender for the 100th Street Corridor Improvements has been awarded to Knappett Industries...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases is up 126 which now sits at 1,996.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus still sits at 48, with the majority of those deaths taking place in Calgary.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Province reports that 914 patients have fully recovered.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is still testing at a higher rate than the other provinces and, with 2,853 tests being completed in the last day alone, 82,534 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Previous articleAlmost 2,000 total Alberta COVID-19 cases, including outbreak at oilsands camp

More Articles Like This

Almost 2,000 total Alberta COVID-19 cases, including outbreak at oilsands camp

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta has reached almost 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and is now dealing with an outbreak at an oilsands facility. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Families of Toronto nursing home residents feeling anxiety, grief and gratitude

Health Global News - 0
Jayne Thompson Cascagnette and her sister Linda Gay want to thank the caregivers at Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough where their mother...
Read more

Tender awarded for first phase of 100 street improvements

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The tender for the 100th Street Corridor Improvements has been awarded to Knappett Industries Ltd. Council awarded $4,240,828.20 to Knappett...
Read more

Coronavirus crisis spells tough year ahead for Canada’s 2 railways as volumes drop

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s two main railways face a bleak year ahead as a looming recession weighs on freight volumes. Carloads fell more than 17 per cent year...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv