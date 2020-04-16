Alberta reports 126 new coronavirus cases, provincial total 1,996 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.
According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases is up 126 which now sits at 1,996.
Alberta’s death toll due to the virus still sits at 48, with the majority of those deaths taking place in Calgary.
The Province reports that 914 patients have fully recovered.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is still testing at a higher rate than the other provinces and, with 2,853 tests being completed in the last day alone, 82,534 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.