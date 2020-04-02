Canadian PressEnergy News

Alberta suspends environmental reporting requirements over COVID crisis

EDMONTON — Alberta has suspended environmental reporting requirements for industry.

The move comes in a ministerial order signed on Tuesday by Environment Minister Jason Nixon.

It says the suspension is authorized by the state of public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next three months, no company will have to comply with any reporting requirements for provincial approvals, registrations or licences.

The order doesn’t apply to drinking-water facilities.

Environment Ministry spokeswoman Jess Sinclair says records will continue to be kept, but companies won’t have to meet reporting deadlines.

She says many companies are dealing with reduced workforces and the move was made to accommodate them.

 

