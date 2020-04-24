Energy NewsNews

Alberta unveils process for paying out $1 billion in oilfield cleanup grants

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
alberta-unveils-process-for-paying-out-$1-billion-in-oilfield-cleanup-grants

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Provincial government considers hunting and fishing essential services

SURREY, B.C. - The Provincial Government has added hunting and fishing to the list of essential services. The BC...
Read more
Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta unveils process for paying out $1 billion in oilfield cleanup grants

CALGARY — Oilfield services companies in Alberta will be able to apply through an online portal starting May 1 for $1...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

SJA Promo laundry bag decorating campaign, today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - SJA Promo has received a large order of 300 laundry bags for Hospital staff...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Oilfield services companies in Alberta will be able to apply through an online portal starting May 1 for $1 billion in grants under the oilfield rehabilitation program announced by the federal government last week.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage says the grant money will be doled out by her department in $100-million increments with an initial focus on service companies that have been most impacted by the current economic downturn.

She says the grants will cover between 25 and 100 per cent of project costs depending on the ability of the oil and gas company responsible for the site to help pay for cleanup, and will be paid directly to the oilfield service company completing the work.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Savage says about 5,300 jobs are expected to be created in Alberta, adding the government expects some of those jobs will begin during May.

The first $100 million is to be available for eligible work anywhere in the province with a cap of up to $30,000 per application. A second increment will focus on sites where the government is covering lease payments to landowners because the oil and gas company can’t or won’t meet its obligations.

The federal government announced a total of $1.7 billion to clean up wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, as well as $750 million in loans to help cut methane emissions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020

The Canadian Press

Previous articleSJA Promo laundry bag decorating campaign, today
Next articleCOMMENTARY: Theresa Tam’s critics are wrong on coronavirus border closures

More Articles Like This

Provincial government considers hunting and fishing essential services

News Tracy Teves - 0
SURREY, B.C. - The Provincial Government has added hunting and fishing to the list of essential services. The BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) and partners...
Read more

SJA Promo laundry bag decorating campaign, today

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - SJA Promo has received a large order of 300 laundry bags for Hospital staff that require decorating. When the Fort...
Read more

‘Community Helping Community’ fundraiser in support of Women’s Resource Society April 29

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - We Care Restoration is partnering with the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society to help out the community during...
Read more

Second, ‘Seniors, We Wish You Well’ parade being planned

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – Trobak Holistic Counselling and the North Peace Senior Housing are planning their second parade for seniors to help build mental...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv