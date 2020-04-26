Health

All coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged from hospital, China says

Avatar
By Global News
all-coronavirus-patients-in-wuhan-have-been-discharged-from-hospital,-china-says

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First death reported in First Nations community due to COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 95 in B.C. on Saturday....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in a wet market in Wuhan and first emerged in December before spreading quickly worldwide. Some 2.83 million people have been reported to be infected globally and 197,872 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Some countries move towards re-opening as COVID-19 deaths rise

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.

The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 per cent of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84 per cent of China’s total.

Story continues below advertisement

3:38Coronavirus around the world: April 25,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans

Health Global News - 0
COVID-19 claimed another 115 lives in Canada Saturday as the number of confirmed and presumptive cases across the country rose by nearly a thousand...
Read more

Asthma and coronavirus — what are the risks?

Health Global News - 0
The outbreak of novel coronavirus – a virus that causes respiratory symptoms – has a lot of Canadians with asthma worried. Asthma is already a...
Read more

Coronavirus deaths in Canada climb closer to 2,500 as confirmed cases surpass 45K

Health Global News - 0
Novel coronavirus deaths in Canada inched closer to the 2,500 mark by Saturday’s end, totalling 2,464, as the country reported 45,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases. These...
Read more

Race for coronavirus vaccine draws billions of dollars worldwide, with focus on speed

Health Global News - 0
In the race to develop a vaccine to end the COVID-19 pandemic, governments, charities and Big Pharma firms are sinking billions of dollars into...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv