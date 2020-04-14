News

Amber Lights Tribute planned in Dawson Creek to show support for healthcare workers

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
Tara Neufeld Photography

Amber Lights Tribute planned in Dawson Creek to show support for healthcare workers

'Seniors, We Wish You Well' parade planned for seniors during COVID-19

B.C. has enough PPE at this time to fight COVID-19

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Argo Road Maintenance in conjunction the BC Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association has planned an Amber Light Tribute to show appreciation and support for frontline health care workers.

Norm Atkinson Operations Manager, East Argo Road Maintenance (South Peace) Inc shared, the services provided by these workers is so critically important to our communities during this time. Our frontline highway maintenance, construction and other essential service workers want to show our support and gratitude by lifting spirits while they remain steadfast and on the job.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 7:00 pm, the Amber Light Tribute will start with an Argo truck acting as a lead vehicle.

To participate RSVP natkinson@argoroads.ca and include how many vehicles will be in attendance and confirmation and further marshalling information will follow.

Atkinson would like to encourage as many amber light participants as possible, to show support for the people who are working so hard to keep loved ones and communities safe.

Atkinson reminds participants ‘we are all in this together while staying apart’ by maintaining social distancing and only one person per vehicle.

 

