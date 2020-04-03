Health

Andrew Scheer calls for more transparency on government’s coronavirus response

By Global News
Global News

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for the Liberals to be more transparent about their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

He wants the government to release all its data on the spread of the novel coronavirus and its implications, as well provide regular updates with facts and figures on the stockpile of supplies, the availability of hospital beds, and other response measures.

“Mr. Trudeau says his government is being guided by the evidence,” Scheer said during a news conference from his home town of Regina.

“So it’s time to release that evidence.”

Ontario released its current projections for the province Friday, saying with the public health restrictions in place Ontario can expect to see between 3,000 and 15,000 people die of COVID-19, a number that would be 100,000 with no such measures.

Quebec intends to release its information April 14. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told the Alberta Legislature Wednesday his province will be releasing its data soon as well.

The federal projections for how many people might die, when the infection rate might peak and how long people will be asked to stay home,

