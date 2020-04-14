Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s being held online due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. – For the first time ever, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held online and on a single day.

Due to COVID-19 and the needs for physical distancing, the walk will take place on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Maria Howard CEO of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. shared, that together, we can support people affected by dementia during these unprecedented times and ensure that physical distancing does not result in social isolation. Howard continues, staying socially connected is beneficial to brain health, and it is crucial to keeping spirits high.

On Sunday, May 31st, 2020, the online event starts at 9:00 am PDT by signing up to walkforalzheimers.ca. Participants will be able to stream the Walk live, while joining in the fun from their home as the broadcast will feature personal stories of how dementia has affected participants lives, as well as competing in fun challenges and walking in a safe space.

Funds raised will help fund programs and services to support people living with dementia in your local community. They will also help enable research into the causes of and cure for dementia.