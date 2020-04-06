Another death in the North zone of Alberta due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta has announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 including one in the North zone.

On Sunday the Province also announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the North zone. Saturday the Province announced 13 new cases in the North.

There have been 23 deaths across the province, and 1,250 confirmed cases, and increase of 69 over the past day. 279 patients have recovered, and 64,806 tests have been conducted.

There are now nine cases in the Peace River region, 18 in Falher, 10 in the High Prairie region, two cases around Valleyview, two cases in Grande Prairie and one case in Grande Prairie County.

The North zone has a total of 77 cases and 5,427 tests for COVID-19 have been completed.