Anxiety lingers as N.L. officials trace majority of coronavirus cases to funeral home

On a day off work in mid-March, Craig Dyer took some time to pay his respects at the funeral of a co-worker’s brother. He stopped by Caul’s Funeral Home in St. John’s with some Canada Post colleagues to support their mutual friend.

Now nearly three weeks later, that March 16 service has been linked to what provincial officials have dubbed “the Caul’s cluster” after a person who attended a funeral at the home between March 15 and 17 tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing by public health officials had linked 143 known cases to the funeral home cluster as of Friday, about 75 per cent of the provincial total. Among them are health-care workers and mail carriers.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Health officials in Atlantic Canada report 40 new cases of COVID-19

A 78-year-old retired police officer became the first person to die from COVID-19 in the province last Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

His infection was linked to the funeral home, and when his death was announced Monday, the chief medical officer of health ordered a provincial ban on all funerals and wakes.

“It’s absolutely scary,” Dyer said this week. Seven of his co-workers have since tested positive for the illness, though he has shown no symptoms. “These are your friends. These are people that you’ve worked with for 10, 15, 25 years …. Now it’s personal.”

Mail delivery was cancelled across St.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS