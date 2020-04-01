Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response benefit to open Monday

OTTAWA, O.N. – Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on Monday April 6, 2020.

The CERB is a monthly $2,000 payment for up to 16 weeks. The program is designed to help those who wouldn’t normally be eligible for Employment Insurance.

It’s available to wage earners, contract workers and self-employed people who don’t qualify for employment insurance (EI).



The benefit will be available to workers living in Canada who are at least 15 years old and who:

Have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the year before their application from employment, self-employment, employment insurance maternity and parental benefits, and/or similar benefits paid in Quebec under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP), or a combination of these sources.

Are without income for at least 14 consecutive days in a four-week period because of COVID-19, because they have temporarily stopped working, lost their jobs, are sick or in quarantine, or need to care for a child or a family member.



To make sure you are able to receive the benefit as soon as possible, make sure you have an MYCRA account. You can start to apply on April 6, 2020 at www.canada.ca