HealthNews

Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response benefit to open Monday

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
trudeau-encouraged-by-bc.-coronavirus-data,-but-warns-‘we’re-not-out-of-the-woods-yet’

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response benefit to open Monday

OTTAWA, O.N. - Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on Monday April 6, 2020.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

PM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C....
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

OTTAWA, O.N. – Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on Monday April 6, 2020.

The CERB is a monthly $2,000 payment for up to 16 weeks. The program is designed to help those who wouldn’t normally be eligible for Employment Insurance.

It’s available to wage earners, contract workers and self-employed people who don’t qualify for employment insurance (EI).

The benefit will be available to workers living in Canada who are at least 15 years old and who:

  • Have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the year before their application from employment, self-employment, employment insurance maternity and parental benefits, and/or similar benefits paid in Quebec under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP), or a combination of these sources.
  • Are without income for at least 14 consecutive days in a four-week period because of COVID-19, because they have temporarily stopped working, lost their jobs, are sick or in quarantine, or need to care for a child or a family member.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

To make sure you are able to receive the benefit as soon as possible, make sure you have an MYCRA account. You can start to apply on April 6, 2020 at www.canada.ca

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOntario reports 426 new coronavirus cases, total at 2,392 and 37 deaths

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 426 new coronavirus cases, total at 2,392 and 37 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 1, 2020 10:51 am Updated April 1, 2020 11:07 am 6:56Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says surge of cases in Ontario expected WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak:...
Read more

Cargo ship denied entry to Port of Halifax over COVID-19 fears

Health Global News - 0
A Halifax-bound vessel has been denied entry to the Port of Halifax by the Public Health Agency of Canada as some crew members displayed...
Read more

Russia introduces fines for ‘fake news’ on COVID-19 as government’s method questioned

Health Global News - 0
Two weeks ago, an opposition-leaning radio station in Russia interviewed political analyst Valery Solovei, who alleged the government was lying when it said no...
Read more

Restaurant costs to be lower than expected this year due to COVID-19: report

Health Global News - 0
Restaurant costs for 2020 will be much lower than initially forecast as consumers spend more of their dining-out budgets at grocery stores instead, according...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv