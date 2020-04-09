Applications now open for temporary rental supplement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Renters who are experiencing a loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the Province’s new temporary rental supplement.

According to Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the rental supplement will provide direct relief on the biggest month-to-month expense for most households.

Robinson says the program will provide $300 per month for eligible households with no dependents and $500 per month for eligible households with dependents. Eligible roommates will each be able to apply for the supplement.

The supplement will be available for April, May and June 2020 and renters who are eligible and have already paid their April rent are still able to receive the rental supplement for this month.

More information on how to apply can be found at bchousing.org.