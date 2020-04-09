NewsRegional

Applications now open for temporary rental supplement

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson. Photo by Province of B.C./Flickr

Must Read

HealthTracy Teves - 0

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding to continue children’s book program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding or sponsorship to continue the...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer spar over delays on coronavirus bill

The governing Liberals and Opposition Conservatives are locked into what appears to be a game of political hot potato...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Renters who are experiencing a loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the Province’s new temporary rental supplement.

According to Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the rental supplement will provide direct relief on the biggest month-to-month expense for most households.

Robinson says the program will provide $300 per month for eligible households with no dependents and $500 per month for eligible households with dependents. Eligible roommates will each be able to apply for the supplement.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The supplement will be available for April, May and June 2020 and renters who are eligible and have already paid their April rent are still able to receive the rental supplement for this month.

More information on how to apply can be found at bchousing.org.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Boris Johnson released from ICU, remains hospitalized
Next articleBlueberry River First Nations to implement Road-side Security to prevent spread of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

Health Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), alongside the...
Read more

Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding to continue children’s book program

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding or sponsorship to continue the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library children's...
Read more

Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer spar over delays on coronavirus bill

News Global News - 0
The governing Liberals and Opposition Conservatives are locked into what appears to be a game of political hot potato over why Parliament has yet...
Read more

Blueberry River First Nations to implement Road-side Security to prevent spread of COVID-19

Health Tracy Teves - 0
BLUEBERRY RIVER, B.C. - The Chief and Council of the Blueberry River First Nations has announced that they have implemented security on the reserve...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv