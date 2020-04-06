Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA, O.N. – Canadian’s can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Applications opened Monday morning at www.canada.ca/coronavirus. To help manage the volume of applications through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Service Canada, applicants will be asked to apply over four days depending on their month of birth.

The schedule is as follows;

Birthday month’s of February and March can apply Monday, April 6th, 2020

Birthday month’s of April, May and June apply Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

Birthday month’s of July, August and September apply Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

Birthday months of October, November and December apply Thursday, April 9th, 2020

In addition, Shared Services Canada has also increased the bandwidth capacity of the network infrastructure supporting the CRA, including the My Account secure online portal.

There is no waiting period and direct deposit payments will be delivered into accounts within three business days of applicants being eligible to receive it, and cheques within 10 days. The government says that most Canadian’s that are eligible will receive $2,000 before the end of next week.

Applicants will have to reapply every 4 weeks for this benefit to prove they are still in need.

Some examples of workers the CERB will support include:

workers, including those who are self-employed, who must stop working due to COVID-19 and do not have access to paid leave or other income support;

workers who lost their employment, as well as workers who are sick, quarantined or taking care of someone who is sick with COVID-19;

working parents who must stay home without pay to care for children that are sick or need additional care because of school and daycare closures; and

workers who still have their employment but are not being paid because there is currently not sufficient work and their employer has asked them not to come to work.

Canadians looking to get more information about the CERB or, who are unable to apply online, can call the toll-free telephone line at 1-833-966-2099.

Canadians who have already applied for EI do not need to reapply. To date, over 1.2 million of the EI applications received since March 15, 2020, have been processed through the new CERB.