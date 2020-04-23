Applications start May 1 for B.C. Emergency Benefit

VICTORIA, B.C. – Applications for B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers will start May 1.

The one-time, tax-free $1,000 payment from the Province will go to those that qualify for the Federal CERB program.

To be eligible for this funding, you must:

have been a resident of British Columbia on March 15, 2020;

meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB;

have been approved for the CERB, even if they have not received a benefit yet;

be at least 15 years old on the date of application;

have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return; and

not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

Starting May 1, applications can be made online, at any time, and a link to the application portal will be available at: www.gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit

“This benefit is further help for British Columbians who are worried about paying their bills and making ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance. “During these uncertain times, we want to get through this together by helping displaced workers support themselves and their families.”

Also starting May 1, people can call 778 309-4630 or toll-free within B.C. at 1 855 955-3545, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) for general support or questions. Applications over the phone will begin on May 4.