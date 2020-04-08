Health

Approval of prime minister, premiers soars amid coronavirus response: Ipsos poll

By Global News
Health

Global News

Canadians are giving their political leaders high marks for their handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to an exclusive Ipsos poll conducted for Global News.

Nearly three out of four Canadians (74 per cent) approve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s handling of the crisis, according to the poll.

An even greater number in most provinces — a combined 84 per cent — said they approve of their own premiers’ handling of the pandemic.

1:22Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says everyone must use good judgment during pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says everyone must use good judgment during pandemic

“As much as we complain about government in this country … the truth is when something like what we’re seeing with with the COVID-19 crisis happens, the universal institution of choice for people to turn to for help is the government,” said Ipsos Public Affairs CEO Darrell Bricker.

“When governments actually deliver what it is that they hope governments are going to be able to deliver, the public responds positively.”

Not surprisingly nearly all (97 per cent) of Liberal voters gave Trudeau top marks,

