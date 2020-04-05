as-covid-19-cases-move-past-100,-new-brunswick-moves-to-enforce-emergency-measures-with-fines

New Brunswick has more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the province its most recent data on Sunday.

The provincial government confirms they’ve detected three additional cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 101.

There was no press conference from Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, on Sunday.

However, in a statement, the premier commended New Brunswickers for their efforts to comply with the restrictions put in place by the government.

“We are dealing with a great deal of uncertainty, and I know it has not been easy,” said Higgs. “We know there is more to come. We will have more cases. That is why we are doing everything we can to fight this.”

The province issued a statement stressing that police officers in New Brunswick are now issuing fines for individuals who break rules under the province’s state of emergency.

Coronavirus outbreak: Blaine Higgs raises flooding concerns amid COVID-19 worries

Failing to self-isolate at home or failing to comply with physical distancing rules can result in a fine ranging from $292 to $10,200.

