Health

As COVID-19 cases move past 100, New Brunswick moves to enforce emergency measures with fines

Avatar
By Global News
as-covid-19-cases-move-past-100,-new-brunswick-moves-to-enforce-emergency-measures-with-fines

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

COVID response offers chance to shift direction of Canadian economy: experts

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic may be a long way off, but analysts are already looking ahead to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick has more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the province its most recent data on Sunday.

The provincial government confirms they’ve detected three additional cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 101.

There was no press conference from Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Number of New Brunswick COVID-19 cases approaches triple digits

However, in a statement, the premier commended New Brunswickers for their efforts to comply with the restrictions put in place by the government.

“We are dealing with a great deal of uncertainty, and I know it has not been easy,” said Higgs. “We know there is more to come. We will have more cases. That is why we are doing everything we can to fight this.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province issued a statement stressing that police officers in New Brunswick are now issuing fines for individuals who break rules under the province’s state of emergency.

2:22Coronavirus outbreak: Blaine Higgs raises flooding concerns amid COVID-19 worries

Coronavirus outbreak: Blaine Higgs raises flooding concerns amid COVID-19 worries

Advertisement

Failing to self-isolate at home or failing to comply with physical distancing rules can result in a fine ranging from $292 to $10,200.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Additional death reported at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, total at 24

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Additional death reported at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, total at 24

Health Global News - 0
An additional coronavirus-related death was reported at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home Sunday, raising the overall death toll from the outbreak at the long-term...
Read more

Ontario reports 408 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths as total cases top 4,000

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 408 new coronavirus cases in the province Sunday morning, including 25 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to...
Read more

Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s coronavirus pandemic response

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to provide an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Sunday. Trudeau will address Canadians...
Read more

U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic: former health secretary

Health Global News - 0
As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv