As Trump cuts off the WHO, Trudeau tight-lipped on credibility of Chinese data

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says U.S. President Donald Trump hasn’t tried to get Canada to follow suit in cutting off funding to the World Health Organization as the coronavirus spreads.

Trump’s decision comes amid escalating questions over the organization’s early response to the pandemic and whether it gave in to Chinese efforts to downplay the crisis.

“There was no pressure exerted by the U.S. president on Canada on the World Health Organization,” Trudeau told reporters at his daily briefing on the pandemic outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

READ MORE: World Health Organization ‘regrets’ Trump decision to withhold funding

Trudeau has been asked repeatedly over recent weeks about mounting reports south of the border that American intelligence was warning about an out-of-control outbreak in China back in November.

Bloomberg and the New York Times have reported intelligence shared with them from officials shows American intelligence has concluded China faked its coronavirus reporting numbers.

READ MORE: Freeland won’t say if Canada has seen U.S.

