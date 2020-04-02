asymptomatic-people-are-reportedly-spreading-covid-19.-should-everyone-wear-a-mask?

As countries begin to ramp up testing over the spread of the novel coronavirus, new data is suggesting that asymptomatic people — those who test positive for the disease caused by the virus but don’t show symptoms — are helping to circulate COVID-19.

As a result, some are beginning to ask: should everyone be wearing more personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks, in their day-to-day lives in order to prevent the virus from spreading, even if they appear healthy?

A report by Singaporean researchers published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that around 10 per cent of new infections are being spread by either healthy-looking, asymptomatic people or people who have yet to develop the disease’s flu-like symptoms.

During an interview with NPR on Tuesday, the director of the CDC also said as much as 25 per cent of all U.S. cases remained asymptomatic — a figure that could be as high as 54,000 among the 216,000 cases the country reported as of Wednesday.

Health officials in Canada have said the need for healthy people to wear face masks remains low,

