Canadian PressEnergy News

Athabasca Oil to shut down Hangingstone SAGD oilsands project and cut staff

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
athabasca-oil-to-shut-down-hangingstone-sagd-oilsands-project-and-cut-staff

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Senior dies at McLennan seniors home due to COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Another death linked to COVID-19 has been reported, on Thursday, in the Alberta Health Services...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John rolls out COVID-19 resources

FORT St. JOHN, B.C. - To assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St....
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total number of coronavirus cases up to 1,121 in BC, 17 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Athabasca Oil Corp. is suspending operations at its Hangingstone SAGD oilsands operation due to the drop in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it’s also reducing its corporate staff by 15 per cent

The shutting down of Hangingstone involves shutting in the well pairs and halting steam injection to the reservoir as well as ensuring that the processing facility and pipelines can be re-started in the future.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Athabasca says the project has an operating break-even price of approximately US$37.50 per barrel for Western Canadian Select, which was trading for US$9.92 per barrel midday.

The company says it now expects to produce 30,000 to 31,500 barrel of oil equivalent per day this year, down by about 2,500 barrels related to the shut-in.

Hangingstone began construction in 2013 and was commissioned in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATH)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanadian military deploying to northern Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic
Next articleNova Scotia surpasses 200 COVID-19 cases

More Articles Like This

CN Rail notches record grain movement for March as it clears blockade backlog

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. hit an all-time record for March grain movement. Chief operating officer Rob Reilly says the 2.62 million tonnes of...
Read more

Oilpatch workers face pay cuts and layoffs as companies react to low prices

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Budget cuts in the western Canadian oil and gas sector are hitting home for front-line workers who are facing smaller paycheques as well as an ever-increasing risk...
Read more

PM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate an automatic increase in their...
Read more

Alberta education minister resists Opposition calls to rescind mass layoffs

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's education minister, in her first public comments since laying off more than 20,000 people in an email on the weekend, resisted...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv