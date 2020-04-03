Health

Atlantic premiers differ on release of COVID-19 modelling

Avatar
By Global News
atlantic-premiers-differ-on-release-of-covid-19-modelling

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Canada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

GATINEAU, QC - The application process for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will begin on Monday, April 6th,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 closes playground equipment due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, School District 60 has made the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro Site C construction bulletin April 4th to 17th, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro has posted its latest construction bulletin for Site C for April 4th...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick’s premier says his province will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be released sometime next week.

Blaine Higgs said meetings are ongoing and the information could be made available by Tuesday.

Higgs told reporters Thursday that he sees value in sharing the same numbers with the public that are available to provincial health officials, and he believes there should be consistent sharing of that information across the country.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I know that Ontario, Quebec and maybe B.C. and Alberta are in different situations than we are, but nevertheless, having a consistency in information and how it’s interpreted will help us all make better decisions, and help us all learn from each other,” said Higgs.

READ MORE: Ontario projects just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths, 80,000 cases by end of April

However, the premier conceded that modelling “is not a precise science.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s chief medical officer, Dr. Jennifer Russell, also had a caution about modelling.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These are numbers and sometimes reality is not the same as what’s projected in numbers,” Russell said. “All we can do right now is work as hard as we can together collectively to fight this. Our success depends on that collective approach.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: After shipment seized from Canada, FBI redistributing nearly 1M masks and gloves
Next articleCanada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: After shipment seized from Canada, FBI redistributing nearly 1M masks and gloves

Health Global News - 0
Medical supplies shipped from Canada to a New York man accused of price-gouging are now being redistributed to doctors and nurses amid the new...
Read more

Promising trial drug blocks early coronavirus infection in engineered human tissue

Health Global News - 0
A research team led by a University of British Columbia researcher and backed by emergency federal funding may have found a trial drug that...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario orders further workplace closures, halt to many construction projects

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government has announced further business closures and a shutdown of many construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic. “My government is prepared...
Read more

COMMENTARY: Coronavirus reshapes fame as doctors upstage celebrities

Health Global News - 0
It feels like a movie: COVID-19 is the Titanic and we are stuck on the ship. We have all been asked to do our...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv