AUDIO-Northern Health teleconference on COVID-19 response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health held a media teleconference on Friday to help answer questions about how the health authority is responding to COVID-19.

In an effort to increase transparency, we have included the audio recording of this press conference in its entirety.

The teleconference is audio-only and included Northern Health’s Board Chair, CEO Kathy Ulrich, and Acting Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Raina Fumerton.

The full copy of the teleconference is below.