HealthNews

AUDIO-Northern Health teleconference on COVID-19 response

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer calling on Liberals to deliver support to energy sector impacted by COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Member of Parliament, Bob Zimmer, is calling on the Federal Liberal Government to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

AUDIO-Northern Health teleconference on COVID-19 response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health held a media teleconference on Friday to help answer questions...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health held a media teleconference on Friday to help answer questions about how the health authority is responding to COVID-19.

In an effort to increase transparency, we have included the audio recording of this press conference in its entirety.

The teleconference is audio-only and included Northern Health’s Board Chair, CEO Kathy Ulrich, and Acting Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Raina Fumerton.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

For more information on COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, click here.

The full copy of the teleconference is below.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Canadian cruise passengers unclear on when they’ll get home
Next articleZimmer calling on Liberals to deliver support to energy sector impacted by COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Zimmer calling on Liberals to deliver support to energy sector impacted by COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Member of Parliament, Bob Zimmer, is calling on the Federal Liberal Government to deliver support to Canada’s energy...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canadian cruise passengers unclear on when they’ll get home

Health Global News - 0
Canadian passengers aboard a Florida-bound cruise ship said it was still unclear Friday when they would get to come home, or even reach shore,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Feds seeking medical student volunteers to help fight virus

Health Global News - 0
The federal government is seeking volunteers with medical experience to provide backup support in the fight against COVID-19. Health Canada is creating a database of...
Read more

Google Mobility Reports a slippery slope: cyber security expert

Health Global News - 0
In an effort to assist governments with ensuring residents are remaining in their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak Google has provided Mobility Reports which...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv