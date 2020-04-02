Health

Autism and isolation: How coronavirus is affecting kids on the spectrum and their parents

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Susan Cosgrove’s living room is currently occupied by a massive makeshift trampoline.

The Toronto mom of three set up the unusual piece of furniture in an attempt to keep her children occupied as they remain confined to their two-bedroom apartment during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The toy is especially beloved by her six-year-old son, Phoenix, who lives with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). He typically attends a full-day treatment program that has academic components, but he’s been home since the COVID-19 outbreak forced schools to close.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

“His day is [normally] very structured, very therapeutic and somewhat intense,” Cosgrove said. “It can be tiring for a little guy, [but] that’s his usual routine.”

Parents across the country have had to get crafty with the ways they entertain their young ones due to COVID-19 — but Cosgrove’s job is slightly more challenging than most.

She’s constantly trying to find new ways to keep Phoenix entertained while at the same time, coordinating online schooling for her two other kids, 16-year-old Liam and 14-year-old Kaya. Liam is also on the spectrum, and Kaya has been diagnosed with ADHD and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Phoenix loves the homemade trampoline in their living room. Photo courtesy of Susan Cosgrove
Phoenix loves the homemade trampoline in their living room. Photo courtesy of Susan Cosgrove

“It leaves you feeling kind of dizzy,” she said.

