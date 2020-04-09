B.C. and Alberta reminding residents to stay home

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of B.C. and Alberta are telling residents to stay home this long weekend.

Both Provinces are reminding residents to stay at home and not travel during the Easter Long Weekend. Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for British Columbia, and Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health for Alberta, have issued the following joint statement:

“Albertans and British Columbians have deep and historic ties. Many of us have family and friends on both sides of the border and enjoy visiting each other’s province.

“A typical long weekend is something we look forward to throughout the year. It’s a chance to spend a little extra time with our loved ones, often in gatherings or on trips out of town.

“This long weekend is different. These are extraordinary times. A global pandemic puts us all at risk – and we all must stay home, stay in our communities and stay at a safe physical distance from others when outside.

“Spending a holiday away from people we care about is difficult – but what we are doing matters. Together, we are helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Let us be clear: Staying home means no travelling – especially across our borders. Instead, we encourage everyone to find ways to connect virtually this long weekend, including by video chat or with phone calls.

“Thank you all for doing your part, and a special thanks to the many faith leaders who have found innovative ways to virtually celebrate important holidays like Passover, Easter and Ramadan with their congregants.

“Please continue to make every effort to protect loved ones, our Elders and our health-care workers.

“Now, more than ever, we need you to keep it up.”