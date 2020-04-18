Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

B.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
An oil sands facility is reflected in a tailings pond near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 10, 2012. An important part of Alberta's oilsands air monitoring program is off the road over funding problems.In a letter to the province's pollution monitoring agency, the group responsible for air-quality testing says its mobile unit is "no longer operable." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

B.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Health officials in British Columbia and Saskatchewan are advising people to self isolate if they're returning from...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Health officials in British Columbia and Saskatchewan are advising people to self isolate if they’re returning from an area of Alberta where an oilsands site is suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Interior Health region in British Columbia has advised that “contacts or potential contacts” with the Kearl Lake oilsands site should self-isolate for 14 days after their last flights home.

“Many residents in the Interior Health region travel to work camps in Alberta for employment,” a statement on Interior Health’s website said on Saturday. “There is potential for transmission between communities and between our provinces.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said Friday the number of Alberta cases arising from the facility north of Fort McMurray had risen to 12. 

On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a statement that it and the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority have begun a contact tracing investigation into new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province’s north that are linked to cross-boundary travel.

The statement noted there have been reports of a number of COVID-19 cases at an oilsands facility north of Fort McMurray, Alta., although it didn’t specify the Kearl facility or whether any of the new cases in Saskatchewan are believed to be connected to that outbreak.

But it said that all northern Saskatchewan residents should self-isolate for 14 days after returning from northern Alberta.

“In recognition that there are close connections between communities with regular interprovincial travel for work and other reasons, there is a potential for community transmission with continued non-essential travel between communities across the border,” the SHA statement said. 

“As such, regional Medical Health Officers are advising against all non-essential travel between northwest Saskatchewan and northern Alberta effective immediately and until further notice.”

Oilsands operators rely on workers from across the country who fly to sites and stay there for several days or weeks at a time, and the sites continue to operate amid the pandemic as an essential service. 

Advertisement

Imperial, which owns Kearl along with ExxonMobil Canada, said as of Thursday it had two active COVID-19 cases on site, and 10 active cases away from the site.

Simon Younger, vice-president of production at Imperial, said at the time that the company had completed contact tracing for these individuals and asked other workers to self-isolate while further testing was underway.

The company said earlier that it had bolstered cleaning and sterilization practices, and that employees are being screened at flight centres, on daily bus trips and at the site, including having their temperatures monitored.

It also said it took steps to ensure social distancing at camp and on the worksite.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020.

Advertisement

The Canadian Press

Previous articlePassengers on world cruise expected to disembark after spending weeks without docking
Next articleNova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

News Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in the province as a result...
Read more

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

News Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in the province as a result...
Read more

One more COVID-19 case in Northern B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Saturday and said residents should not expect large events...
Read more

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

News Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in the province as a result...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv