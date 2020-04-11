Health

B.C. announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 35 new cases, 5 from Mission prison in hospital

By Global News
Global News

B.C.’s top doctor announced three new deaths and 35 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, while continuing to urge people to stay home during the Easter long weekend.

The province has now confirmed 1,445 cases of COVID-19, 58 of whom have died.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province’s requirement for all returning travellers to have an approved self-isolation plan went into effect Friday, and reminded British Columbians to limit their travel despite the holiday.

“I sincerely hope that most people have avoided any unnecessary travel” this weekend, she said. “We know these physical distancing measures are in place, and we know they’re so important to be able to continue the trend we are having in managing this pandemic.

“It’s so important to keep going with everything that we are doing right now.”

No new outbreaks have been confirmed at any additional long-term care facilities in B.C., Henry said, where more than 200 of the province’s cases have been reported. Twenty seniors’ homes are currently seeing outbreaks.

Henry said five people out of the 25 inmates and four corrections officers at the federal medium-security Mission Institution who have contracted COVID-19 are now in hospital.

Previous article
Next article

More Articles Like This

