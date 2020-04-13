B.C. has enough PPE at this time to fight COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Saturday and said the Province has enough PPE at this time. The total active cases in B.C. is 585. Overall since the pandemic started, 1,490 people have been infected.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11 more people passed away since Saturday for a total of 69 people that have died and 905 people have entirely recovered.

The Province says they have enough PPE to meet the current medial system demand. Dr. Henry also thanked the Province of Alberta for their donation 250,000 N95 masks that was announced last weekend.

If you have any products you’d like to donate to the health care system, use the B.C. Supply Hub. There team of people that will make sure whatever is given meets the specifications of the medical system.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said more PPE arrived over the weekend, and there are more shipments scheduled for this week.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 137, with 58 of those patients are in ICU.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region remains the same as Friday at 26.

Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 650 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 591 are in the Fraser Health region, 87 are in the Island Health region and 136 are in the Interior Health region.

The Blueberry First Nation remains on lockdown after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Wednesday. Dr. Henry says they have been working closely with the First Nations Health Authority and other partners to make sure we have a culturally safe way of addressing COVID-19.

The Band is ordering all residents who have come in contact with Tracy Paquette to self-isolate. Contact is being described as people who have direct contact with a confirmed case and anyone that could have been exposed to the virus but doesn’t have symptoms.

Travel to the Blueberry River First Nations will now be restricted to members of the band only.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.