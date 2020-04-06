Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday coronavirus update

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-health-officials-to-provide-monday-coronavirus-update

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

PRRD and District of Tumbler Ridge delivery services to keep residents safe

SOUTH PEACE REGION, B.C. -  The Peace River Regional District's Rural Seniors Initiative and the District of Tumbler Ridge...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John are jointly hosting a food drive this...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Trican Well Service cuts jobs, salaries as low oil prices stall drilling plans

CALGARY — Trican Well Service Ltd. says it has cut its employee costs by half through salary reductions, layoffs...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 6, 2020 1:59 pm

Updated April 6, 2020 2:00 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m. PT Monday.

Global News will stream the briefing here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, the federal government opened applications for the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which will provide $2,000 per month for people out of work due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, when B.C. last reported on its COVID-19 situation, the province had 1,203 lab-confirmed cases of the virus and 38 deaths.

Of the total confirmed cases, 149 were in hospital, up three from Friday, while four more people had been moved into intensive care for a total of 68 cases.

Story continues below advertisement


View link »

Advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Wearing non-medical masks will help others but not you, Tam says
Next articleAs cannabis stores close, some must line up at the post office for weed instead. Is that better?

More Articles Like This

As cannabis stores close, some must line up at the post office for weed instead. Is that better?

Health Global News - 0
After Ontario changed course last week and ordered the province’s cannabis stores to close in response to the novel coronavirus, lines at stores visibly...
Read more

Coronavirus: Wearing non-medical masks will help others but not you, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s top doctor is now recommending that people who don’t have symptoms of the novel coronavirus wear “non-medical” masks when in public as “an additional...
Read more

Coronavirus: Doug Ford warns medical supplies bound for Canada blocked at U.S. border

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian officials are still in talks with U.S. officials about reports medical supplies could be blocked from entering Canada...
Read more

309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 6, 2020 10:46 am Updated April 6, 2020 11:28 am 0:46Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says province has ‘bent the curve’ but more work...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv