Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-health-officials-to-provide-monday-update-on-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Northern Health seeks to fill positions in part to usual spring recruitments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is currently seeking to fill various job positions through the entire region. Eryn...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Q&A: How does Western Canadian Select oil pricing work?

CALGARY — Western Canada's oil price woes are often illustrated by references to the Western Canadian Select benchmark crude oil price. Alberta...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Savings and Credit Union hosting online Financial Literacy Workshops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Savings and Credit Union (NPSCU) will be hosting a series of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 20, 2020 2:44 pm

Updated April 20, 2020 2:51 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT, Monday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

On Monday, TransLink announced that it would temporarily lay off close to 1,500 workers as the agency continues to lose millions of dollars per day due to decreased ridership.

On Sunday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province would begin cracking down on price gougers and people re-selling medical equipment, with fines of up to $2,000.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Saturday, B.C. had recorded 1,647 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the province’s death toll was at 81.


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

© 2020 Global News,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleQ&A: How does Western Canadian Select oil pricing work?
Next articleNorthern Health seeks to fill positions in part to usual spring recruitments

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: 2 deaths, 17 new cases reported in London-Middlesex

Health Global News - 0
Two more people have died and 17 others have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said Monday, while...
Read more

Coronavirus: Quebec delays non-urgent care in hospitals to allow medical staff to work in nursing homes

Health Global News - 0
Long-term care facilities that are hard hit by the novel coronavirus still need a helping hand even as hundreds of health-care professionals and the...
Read more

‘Worst is yet ahead of us’ in coronavirus outbreak, WHO warns

Health Global News - 0
The head of the World Health Organization has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm...
Read more

When coronavirus comes home: How to take care of an infected person

Health Global News - 0
If someone in your household is diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, do you know how to care for them while still protecting yourself? In mild...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv