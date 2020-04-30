B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

Posted April 30, 2020 4:00 pm

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll topped 3,000 people.

As of Wednesday, 109 people had died of the disease in the province. B.C. has confirmed 2,087 cases, more than 62 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

The province is slated to reveal its plans to begin slowly reopening the economy and health-care system next week.

