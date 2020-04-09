Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-health-officials-to-provide-thursday-update-on-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Better at Home seeks help as they provide wellness services for local seniors during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Better at Home is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to help seniors continue...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Oil-producing nations seek global deal to stabilize market

MOSCOW — Oil-producing countries including those of the OPEC cartel and Russia are trying to strike a global deal...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to invest $5 million in mental health programs during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - In order to access vital mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province has announced...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 9, 2020 2:27 pm

B.C. health officials are scheduled to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News will stream the briefing here, on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

Earlier Thursday, Canada surpassed 20,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there would be no return to “normality” until a vaccine was developed for the virus.

2:18B.C. man dies from COVID-19 while self-isolating alone in bedroom

B.C. man dies from COVID-19 while self-isolating alone in bedroom

Experts say it could be a year to 18 months for a vaccine to be developed.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had confirmed 1,336 cases, 838 of whom are considered fully recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 has killed 48 people in the province.

Advertisement


View link »

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 17 recoveries in London-Middlesex; total now 170
Next articleCoronavirus: Boris Johnson released from ICU, remains hospitalized

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from ICU, remains hospitalized

News Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted April 9, 2020 2:29 pm Updated April 9, 2020 2:35 pm 0:44Coronavirus outbreak: U.K. official says PM Boris Johnson remains in ICU but improving WATCH...
Read more

8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 17 recoveries in London-Middlesex; total now 170

Health Global News - 0
Health officials in London and Middlesex reported eight more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus Thursday, while one person has died, and 17...
Read more

Province to invest $5 million in mental health programs during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - In order to access vital mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province has announced $5 million to expand existing...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada surpasses 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Canada hit a grim new milestone in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. Public health officials’ tallies show the country has now...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv