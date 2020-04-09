B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Posted April 9, 2020 2:27 pm

B.C. health officials are scheduled to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News will stream the briefing here, on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

Earlier Thursday, Canada surpassed 20,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there would be no return to “normality” until a vaccine was developed for the virus.

2:18B.C. man dies from COVID-19 while self-isolating alone in bedroom

B.C. man dies from COVID-19 while self-isolating alone in bedroom

Experts say it could be a year to 18 months for a vaccine to be developed.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had confirmed 1,336 cases, 838 of whom are considered fully recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 has killed 48 people in the province.

Advertisement



View link »



© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS