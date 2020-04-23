B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Posted April 23, 2020 4:24 pm

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

A day earlier, the province reported its largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since March. Health officials confirmed 1,795 cases of the virus and 90 deaths.

Earlier Thursday, Saskatchewan announced plans to gradually begin reopening its economy starting May 4.

COVID-19 pandemic: Premier urges patience before rushing back to normal

B.C. has said it could begin relaxing its most severe pandemic restrictions by mid-May at the earliest, and only if new cases and outbreaks decline significantly.



