B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday coronavirus update

Posted April 8, 2020 3:02 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:51‘Bend the curve, not the rules:’ B.C. health minister has message ahead of long weekend

WATCH: ‘Bend the curve, not the rules:’ B.C. health minister has message ahead of long weekend

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Wednesday, the province announced it was closing all provincial parks ahead of the Easter long weekend in a bid to enforce social and physical distancing rules.

4:16Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers respond to Ipsos poll on social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers respond to Ipsos poll on social distancing

As of Tuesday, B.C. had recorded 43 COVID-19 related deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS