B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 14, 2020 3:52 pm

British Columbia health officials are slated to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Tuesday, the federal government followed B.C.’s lead by rolling out a requirement for returning travellers to have a “credible quarantine plan.”

B.C. began requiring returning travellers to demonstrate a self-isolation plan last week.

As of Monday, B.C. had recorded 69 deaths from COVID-19, and 1,490 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

About two-thirds of B.C.’s cases have fully recovered, while 137 people were in hospital, 58 of the in intensive care.

