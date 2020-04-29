Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus reponse

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 29, 2020 5:19 pm

B.C. health officials are scheduled to present their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Wednesday, cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at two new Lower Mainland poultry processing facilities.

Outbreaks at four Lower Mainland chicken plants now account for 82 of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases.

3:21Economic impact of COVID-19 and financial forecast for B.C.

Economic impact of COVID-19 and financial forecast for B.C.

As of Tuesday, B.C. had confirmed 2,053 cases of the disease, about 58 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

COVID-19 has killed 105 people in B.C.

