B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus reponse

B.C. health officials are scheduled to present their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at two new Lower Mainland poultry processing facilities.

Outbreaks at four Lower Mainland chicken plants now account for 82 of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, B.C. had confirmed 2,053 cases of the disease, about 58 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

COVID-19 has killed 105 people in B.C.

