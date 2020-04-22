Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 22, 2020 3:54 pm

Updated April 22, 2020 4:27 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $9 billion in supports for post-secondary students facing financial hardship during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,724 cases of the virus in B.C., with 87 related deaths.


