B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $9 billion in supports for post-secondary students facing financial hardship during the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,724 cases of the virus in B.C., with 87 related deaths.
